Minister seeks to enforce ‘Right to Walk’

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has asked GHMC officials to undertake measures towards ensuring ‘Right to Walk’ for citizens by reserving footpaths on thoroughfares.

In a meeting with GHMC zonal commissioners and engineering officials here on Saturday, Mr.Rama Rao noted that the city’s infrastructure should be developed in consonance with increased health consciousness among citizens. He discussed construction of footpaths, development of greenery, parks, playgrounds, and construction of toilets, foot-over bridges and internal roads, zone-wise.

He asked the officials to ensure construction of 500 public toilets per zone over the next two months and equip 1,100 playgrounds with lighting, toilets and volleyball, football and shuttle badminton courts. The Minister said at least 10 km of cycling tracks should be developed in parks and playgrounds of each zone.

Further, he asked the zonal commissioners to ensure CCTV cameras, lighting and toilets in parks and deployment of security guards at major parks. Funding for the greenery and park maintenance will be increased from the present ₹10 crore to ₹50 crore, he said.

Deliberations are to be conducted with 40 architectural designers in the city to seek their suggestions in development of parks and junctions, and landscaping. Interest expressed on this front by large establishments and companies should be taken leverage of, in carrying out the mandate, he said.

To improve road safety, barricades should be put in place on footpaths near schools, and free-left barricading should be done at all major junctions. Cellar ramps should not be allowed directly onto the road, he said, adding that encroachments should be removed from footpaths, and vending zones should be established locality wise.

Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud, Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan and GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar were present.