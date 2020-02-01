Minister seeks NAC centres in districts, constituencies

Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy has asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to identify vacant government land and buildings to house skill development centres of the National Academy of Construction (NAC) in district headquarters and Assembly constituencies to decentralise activities of the academy.

Speaking at the executive committee of NAC here on Friday, Mr. Reddy also asked the Director General of NAC K. Bikshapathi to draw up plans to take programmes of the organisation to constituency level. They should impart high-end training to unemployed youth and construction workers and must take initiative to prepare proposals for wage hike of workers, he pointed out.

The organisation must come up with new courses on technology upgrade in construction activity, security of construction sector and capacity building of workers, Mr. Reddy added.

Earlier, the Minister addressed a workshop on long span bridge construction at NAC. It was attended by R.K. Pandey, member-Technical, National Highways Authority of India; B.K. Sinha, secretary, Indian National Group of International Association for Bridge and Structural Engineering (ING-IABSE); Mahesh Tandon, chairman, Scientific Committee, ING-IABSE; S.K. Sinha, Director General, Indian Roads Congress; P. Ravinder Rao, engineer-in-chief, State Roads; and I. Ganapathi Reddy, engineer-in-chief, National Highways.