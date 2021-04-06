Minister seeks better monitoring of city sanitation

Minister K.T. Rama Rao inaugurating the Railway Under Bridge (RUB) at HiTech City Railway Station on Monday.

HYDERABAD

06 April 2021 00:10 IST

Twenty-one components of Strategic Road Development Plan made available to public, 17 more fast approaching finish line, says KTR

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has directed for increased monitoring of sanitation by GHMC officials.

During a review meeting with officials from Municipal Administration, GHMC, Water Board, and other wings on Monday, Mr. Rama Rao asked the zonal commissioners to conduct field-level inspections of sanitation activities every morning.

Audit should be conducted of sanitation activities circle-wise, during which details such as the households in each circle, the number of sanitation staff, number of Swachh Auto Trolley vehicles, and need for additional vehicles or staff should be collected.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier systems of monitoring such as introductions and collection of signatures should be reintroduced, Mr. Rama Rao directed.

The Minister is also learnt to have expressed displeasure about the maintenance of the public toilets, and issued instructions for their better management.

During the meeting, he announced that a chief engineer per zone will be appointed as special monitoring official to expedite the works pertaining to the de-silting & widening of storm water drains, and removal of encroachments within.

Directions issued

He issued directions for establishment of green channel for release of funds for the said works, and instructed the officials to deploy as much machinery and labour as possible to complete the works.

Double bedroom housing units should be allotted for the displaced people who lose their homes in removal of encroachments from the storm water drains, he said.

The government will bear the total expenditure of nala widening and removal of encroachments, he said, and assured immediate administrative sanction for short-term works.

Reviews works

While reviewing the works pertaining to the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) under which several infrastructural facilities such as flyovers, underpasses and other structures are being developed, Mr. Rama Rao said a total of twenty-one components of SRDP have been made available to public, while seventeen more are fast approaching the finish line.

Hyderabad is ahead of other cities in the country when it comes to infrastructural facilities, he said.

He appreciated the efforts of GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar and Chief City Planner S. Devender Reddy in issuing transferable development rights in lieu of compensation to the tune of Rs. 2,800 crore, which is unprecedented.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha, Principal Secretary, MA&UD, Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar, senior officials from Water Board, and other wings attended the review meeting.