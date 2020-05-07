Minister provides vehicles to migrant workers

Some 250 migrant workers along with their family members were transported up to Maharashtra border in goods vehicles provided by Minister for Roads and Buildings from Sreerampur in Balkonda constituency, on Thursday.

Before beginning of their journey the Minister served them food, water and other essential necessities at the gram panchayat premises. The migrant workers belonging to Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh after their two-day walk on the NH-44 reached Sreerampur from Hyderabad. They expressed thanks to the Minister for his gesture. TRS leaders B. Praveen Reddy, D. Venkatesh, T. Gangadhar, Srikanth Yadav, M. Chinnaiah and others gave them farewell.