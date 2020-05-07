Hyderabad

Minister provides vehicles to migrant workers

Migrant workers boarding goods transport vehicles arrangement by Minister V. Prashanth Reddy to drop them up to the State border in Adilabad on Thursday.

Migrant workers boarding goods transport vehicles arrangement by Minister V. Prashanth Reddy to drop them up to the State border in Adilabad on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

They were walking home from Hyderabad

Some 250 migrant workers along with their family members were transported up to Maharashtra border in goods vehicles provided by Minister for Roads and Buildings from Sreerampur in Balkonda constituency, on Thursday.

Before beginning of their journey the Minister served them food, water and other essential necessities at the gram panchayat premises. The migrant workers belonging to Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh after their two-day walk on the NH-44 reached Sreerampur from Hyderabad. They expressed thanks to the Minister for his gesture. TRS leaders B. Praveen Reddy, D. Venkatesh, T. Gangadhar, Srikanth Yadav, M. Chinnaiah and others gave them farewell.

