Minister Ponnam Prabhakar allays apprehensions over ‘drinking water scarcity’ in Karimnagar

March 09, 2024 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday alleged that some elements were trying to create apprehensions among people about drinking water supply in Karimnagar with political motives.

In a statement, the Minister allayed apprehensions about drinking water scarcity in Karimnagar and elsewhere in the district.

He said: “We have already requested Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to ensure the continuous supply of water for drinking and irrigation purposes during the ensuing peak summer season and held a meeting with the Irrigation and Mission Bhagiratha officials to take necessary steps to prevent water scarcity.”

The 3 tmc ft of water released from the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) has reached the Mid-Manair Dam (MMD) in Rajanna Sircilla district. The MMD presently has a storage of 12 tmc ft of water and the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) in Karimnagar 7.5 tmc ft of water.

Water is presently being released from the MMD to meet irrigation needs. About 2 tmc ft of water will be released from the MMD to the LMD for drinking water purposes from April 11, 2024, the statement said quoting the Irrigation department officials.

