GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar allays apprehensions over ‘drinking water scarcity’ in Karimnagar

March 09, 2024 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday alleged that some elements were trying to create apprehensions among people about drinking water supply in Karimnagar with political motives.

In a statement, the Minister allayed apprehensions about drinking water scarcity in Karimnagar and elsewhere in the district.

He said: “We have already requested Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to ensure the continuous supply of water for drinking and irrigation purposes during the ensuing peak summer season and held a meeting with the Irrigation and Mission Bhagiratha officials to take necessary steps to prevent water scarcity.”

The 3 tmc ft of water released from the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) has reached the Mid-Manair Dam (MMD) in Rajanna Sircilla district. The MMD presently has a storage of 12 tmc ft of water and the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) in Karimnagar 7.5 tmc ft of water.

Water is presently being released from the MMD to meet irrigation needs. About 2 tmc ft of water will be released from the MMD to the LMD for drinking water purposes from April 11, 2024, the statement said quoting the Irrigation department officials.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.