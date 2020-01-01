Minister pays surprise visit to tribal school

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod paid a surprise visit to Ekalavya Model Residential School at Kuravi mandal on Tuesday, and expressed displeasure with the school authorities over poor maintenance of surroundings and lack of greenery on the school premises.

The Minister was irked with the negligence of the officials concerned and instructed them to plant more saplings. She said that she would henceforth visit the school on a regular basis.

“District-level officials need to give personal attention to government tribal residential schools and hostels in the district to improve the quality of education and food provided to children,” she said.

Ms. Rathod interacted with students and inquired about the quality of food served to them. Later, she celebrated her birthday with tribal school students. she said that there was a lot of improvement in government schools since Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao took over.