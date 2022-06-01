Minister pats Civils top ranker from Telangana
Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar felicitated Akunuri Naresh, who secured the 117 th rank in the Civil Services examinations, at his office and wished him the best.
Welfare department Secretary Ronald Rose took Mr. Naresh to the office of the Minister and introduced him. Mr. Naresh studied in Narsampet SC Gurukul School from Class 6 to 10 and then completed his Intermediate from Chilukur Gurkul school in Rangareddy district.
