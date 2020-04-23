Minister oversees shifting of migrant workers

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan visited Secunderabad zone, and monitored the shifting of homeless and migrant labourers to temporary shelters organised by GHMC.
A total of 300 migrant workers were identified from the streets of Paradise, Adikmet and Secunderabad areas, and shifted to GHMC multi purpose function hall at Bansilalpet by RTC buses.
Mr. Srinivas Yadav said the labourers were being shifted as a precautionary measure to prevent COVID-19 infection, and that they would be provided food and all other facilities at the shelters.
Mr. Ram Mohan requested philanthropists to serve food at shelter homes rather than on roads.
Mayor’s wife Sridevi Yadav brought cooked food and served lunch to 300 migrant workers staying at Bansilalpet.
