Minister orders two doctors’ sacking

Angered by their delay in reporting for work on Monday morning, Health Minister C. Laxma Reddy issued the sack orders to two doctors.
After unveiling a statute of Samuel Hahnemann at the JSPS Government Homoeopathic Medical College in Ramanthapur, the Minister made a surprise visit to a Urban Health Post in nearby Venkat Reddy Nagar. When he did not find the two doctors at the workplace at 10.30 a.m., the Minister ordered that they be removed from their services. The doctors were employed by the government as contract staff.
The DHMO sent a notice to them demanding an explanation why their services should not be terminated.
