Minister, Life Sciences industry leaders discuss upgrades to Genome Valley

CETP, new network and widening of existing roads, improving sanitation and aesthetics Minister mooted, urging industry to partner in the efforts

Published - September 16, 2024 07:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, with Laurus Labs founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava and others at the inauguration of the company’s R&D facility in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, on Monday.

Telangana Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, with Laurus Labs founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava and others at the inauguration of the company's R&D facility in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, on Monday.

Industries and IT Minister D.Sridhar Babu on Monday held discussions with Life Sciences and pharma industry leaders on the future development of Genome Valley, the well known organised cluster for Life Sciences research and development and clean manufacturing near Hyderabad.

The Minister, who was in Genome Valley to inaugurate a ₹250-crore R&D centre of drugmaker Laurus Labs and Rx Propellant’s multi-tenant facility 3GV, proposed infrastructure upgrades like CETP, new road network, widening of existing roads and improving overall sanitation and aesthetics of Genome Valley.

He urged the industry partners to contribute and work with the government to ensure Genome Valley not only functions smoothly but also looks world class, a release from his office said on the meeting with 30-40 industry leaders from companies like Bharat Biotech, Syngene, Biological E and JAMP Pharma.

Genome Valley has been at the heart of Telangana transformation over the past two decades into a premier destination for life sciences, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. It is home to more than 200 companies, thus creating an ecosystem that rivals global life sciences hubs in the U.S. and Europe, Mr.Sridhar Babu said, highlighting how the world-class infrastructure, talent pool and favourable policies of the State have attracted MNCs, cutting-edge startups, GCCs and research organisations.

Opens R&D centre

Laurus Labs has set up the R&D centre, a 2-lakh sq. ft. facility to support growth of its CDMO business in Genome Valley, with an investment of Rs.250 crore. Over 800 jobs are to be generated by the facility, which founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava said was the 5th R&D centre of the company.

The Minister’s office said said Laurus Labs had recently announced a manufacturing facility in partnership with European company KrKa. The manufacturing unit and the R&D facility will entail an investment of ₹2,250 crore over next four years and create 2,800 jobs.

The 3GV multi-tenanted life sciences facility of Rx Propellant spanning 1.50 lakh sq. ft. was opened by the Minister is the world’s first such EDGE advanced certified. With an infrastructure investment of ₹105 crore and potential to create over 1,000 jobs, it will provide laboratory spaces for companies of all sizes.

8.5-acre research campus

Mr.Sridhar Babu also broke ground for Biopolis, an 8.5-acre research campus that will offer 1 million sq ft of advanced lab spaces. This project, with an infrastructure investment of ₹700 crore, is expected to generate 6,500 jobs. The Minister also launched a blueprint and logo of the Hyderabad International Lifesciences Square (HILS), a 300-acre international life sciences corridor in Genome Valley Phase 2, Rx Propellant said.

