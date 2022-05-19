Minister lays stone for modernisation of market yard

May 19, 2022 21:02 IST

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has said the TRS government is implementing trail-blazing initiatives to boost Telangana’s agriculture sector with a holistic approach aimed at enhancing farmers’ income and making agriculture more productive.

In the entire country, Telangana is the only State which is spending ₹10,000 crore per annum to supply free power to the agriculture sector round-the-clock, he noted, asserting that the TRS government had spent ₹3.75 lakh crore to strengthen the State’s agriculture and allied sectors through a plethora of landmark initiatives in the past seven years.

He was speaking at a preparatory meeting for kharif-2022 in Khammam on Thursday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visionary leadership has helped Telangana make rapid strides in the agriculture and allied sectors, he said.

The improved irrigation facilities, supply of 24X7 free power, investment support under the Rythu Bandhu, life insurance cover to the farmers under the Rythu Bhima, among other pioneering initiatives provided a major fillip to the agriculture sector, he added.

He said the Telangana government deposited a whopping ₹50,000 crore in the bank accounts of farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme rendering a concrete benefit to the farmers in the form of investment support.

Both the Congress and the BJP are resorting to misinformation campaign against the TRS government, he charged, daring both the parties to implement the TRS government’s flagship schemes in the States ruled by them.

Farmers in the erstwhile composite Khammam district are known for crop diversity and best agricultural practices, he said, noting that the oil palm plantations were spread in around 40,000 acres in the old undivided Khammam district.

He exhorted the field level agricultural officers and the members of the Rythu Bandhu Samthis to encourage farmers adopt best scientific agricultural practices to boost agricultural productivity and farm income.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Rythu Bandhu Samithi State president and MLC P Rajeshwar Reddy and others spoke.

Agriculture Secretary M Raghunandan Rao, Khammam District Collector V P Gautham, Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector D Anudeep, and others were present.

Later, Mr Niranjan Reddy along with Mr Ajay Kumar laid the foundation stone for various development works at the Khammam Agriculture Market at an estimated cost of Rs 10.35 crore in the town.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Ajay said the Khammam market yard, housing the State’s second largest chilli market, will be modernised by upgrading the infrastructure and improving the amenities for farmers soon.

Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, MLC Tata Madhu and a host of other elected representatives and officials concerned were present.