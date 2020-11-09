Minister launches three link roads, lays foundation for underpass

HYDERABAD

09 November 2020

Citizens urged to suggest requirement of link roads in Hyderabadd

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao has stated that the government has spent ₹8,113 crore in the last six years towards various development programmes aimed at improvement in urban infrastructure and betterment of quality of life in Greater Hyderabad.

Mr.Rama Rao launched link roads at three locations in the purview of Serilingampally zone, laid with an expenditure of ₹67.76 crore, besides laying foundation for vehicle underpass at Road No.45, Nandi Hills.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Rama Rao cited the development programmes taken up in city by the Telangana government by way of construction of flyovers, underpasses, road development, beautification of junctions and other developmental works, and said that such scale of development activity had not been made during the history of joint State.

Of these, a total of ₹6,000 crore has been spent on SRDP works, ₹ 313 crore on road development through Hyderabad Road Development Corporation, and ₹1,800 crore on the comprehensive road maintenance programme. He cited various survey reports ranking Hyderabad as the fastest developing city in the whole country.

HRDCL is developing a total of 137 link roads with an expenditure of ₹313 crore with the aim to reduce traffic congestion in the city, he said, and urged people to make suggestions about possibility of link roads anywhere else.

The Minister launched three link roads — one of 2.3 kilometre length between Old Bombay Highway up to Delhi Public School via Engineering Staff College of India with an expenditure of ₹19.51 crore, the second of 1.2 kilometre length between Leather Park of Old Bombay Highway along the HT power line up to Road No. 45 with an expenditure of ₹15.54 crore, and the third of one kilometre length between Miyapur road and the HT power line with an expenditure of ₹9.61 crore.

He laid foundation stone for the works of vehicle underpass from Old Bombay Highway towards the route to the Road No. 45, with an expenditure of ₹23.1 crore. Construction of the four lane underpass will reduce the traffic congestion on the Old Bombay Highway, a media statement informed.

Ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, MP Ranjit Reddy, MLC Naveen Rao, MLA A.Gandhi, corporators, and GHMC officials were present during the events.