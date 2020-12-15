Minister inspects lakes

HYDERABAD

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, along with Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan and legislator B.Subash Reddy, on Tuesday inspected two lakes in the Uppal Assembly constituency.

The Ramantapur Pedda Cheruvu and Kapra Cheruvu were being inspected as part of the Strategic Nala Development Programme for widening of the storm water drains, Mr.Mahmood Ali said.

Mr.Ram Mohan said about 30 to 40 hot spots were identified in the city, where inundation had taken place due to encroachment of nalas.

Later, he conducted a review meeting on the developmental works in the constituency.

A statement from GHMC informed, that the Mayor had also conducted a review meeting on the modernisation of 17 garbage transfer stations in the city.

So far, works pertaining to seven transfer stations have been completed, including the ones at Imliban, Kaitalapur, Sanjeevaiah Park, Mallapur, Amberpet, and Katedan. Of these, the stations at Sanjeevaiah Park, Mallapur, Katedan and Amberpet have started functioning with full capacity, he informed.

Mr.Ram Mohan said the city has been sanctioned 650 more Swachh Autos with enhanced capacity, of which 150 autos with 4.5 tonne capacity are going to arrive soon.

Each zone will receive 25 of these vehicles, for use in the commercial areas.