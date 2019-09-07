Minister inspects Ganesh immersion arrangements

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav, on Friday, inspected the arrangements for Ganesh immersion procession scheduled for September 12.

Accompanied by Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar and others, he addressed a press conference after the inspection, and said that GHMC, Power, Police, Roads & Buildings, Water Board and other departments have taken special measures for smooth passage of procession and immersion.

50,000 Ganesh idols

It is estimated that a total of 50,000 Ganesh idols will be immersed in the Hussainsagar after a ‘Shobha Yatra’ on the 162-kilometre route.

This time, for facilitating complete immersion of the Khairatabad idol, the immersion area in the lake is being dredged, Mr. Srinivas Yadav said, and added that efforts were on to ensure its immersion during the day.

Road repairs and additional lighting are being taken up on the procession route. Special sanitation groups and entomology staff have been deployed to keep the route and immersion site clean, Mr. Ram Mohan said.

Medical camps were being conducted at all the immersion sites, and mobile toilets being organised at the site and on the major procession routes. Tree branches were being pruned on the route for free passage.