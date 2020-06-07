Minister inaugurates special NAC website

HYDERABAD

07 June 2020 23:12 IST

National Academy of Construction should play a key role in providing employment and livelihood opportunities for youth in Telangana State by providing skill development training in various vocations to the unemployed youth and workers, said R&B Minister and NAC Vice Chairman Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

He inaugurated the special website created by the NAC to help provide employment opportunities to migrant construction workers of Telangana at the R&B Office here on Saturday.

Mr.Prashant Reddy said that in line with the vision of Chief Minister, the NAC should take lead in providing job opportunities to unemployed youth by coordinating with the construction companies. There is huge requirement of human resources in the State, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that in the wake of Coronavirus crisis, Telangana migrant construction workers- skilled and unskilled working in Gulf countries, Mumbai, Surat and other States were returning to the State. To help such migrant workers, the government through NAC would collect the data of such workers and help them find work in the construction sector by formulating required plans.

The website https://tsnac.cgg.gov.in, designed by the Centre for Good Governance, would let the construction workers of Telangana returned back from various countries and cities to upload their details and this data would be provided to the private construction companies through BAI, CREDAI, TREDA, IGBC associations related to the Telangana construction sector. The private companies as per their requirement would consider the workers registered in the website for employment. Thus the NAC through this website would serve like the bridge between job seekers and job providers. A mobile App also would be developed for this soon, he said.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that the construction sector in Telanana required good number of labour force. The App would reach many people to access the website and register their details, skills etc. Migrant workers from other States were ready to return to Telangana because of decisions of Chief Minister to help them, he said and congratulated the NAC for the initiative.

The representatives of BAI, CREDAI, TREDA and others made several suggestions.