Minister inaugurates Masaipet mandal headquarters

It’s 541st mandal in the State

The newly established Masaipet mandal headquarters was formally inaugurated at the town by Finance Minister T . Harish Rao and Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy on Wednesday. This is the 541st mandal in the State. “After the formation of Telangana, as many as 103 new mandals were established, taking the administration close to people. They need not travel long distance to meet officials to get their problems addressed. There used to be drinking water problem, which is now being addressed through Mission Bhagiratha. Similarly power problem was addressed for ever,” said Mr. Rao while addressing a gathering after the inauguration of mandal headquarters.

Mr. Rao said that the development that was not made possible in the last seven decades was realized in the past six years, which was possible only because formation of Telangana.

Referring to the development that has been taking place in villages under Palle Pragathi programme, the Minister said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has sanctioned ₹500 crore for development of villages. He has also said that the Chief Minister released water into Haldi Vagu to save standing crops.

Stating that second wave of COVID-19 is on, the Minister urged people to take precautions like including wearing of masks, maintaining safe distance and washing hands at regular intervals.

MLA M. Padma Devender Reddy and others were present on the occasion.