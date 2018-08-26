Minister inaugurates CT scanner at NIMS

Health Minister C. Laxma Reddy on Saturday inaugurated at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences a 128-Slice CT scanner which offers safer, faster and more accurate diagnosis and can be adapted to provide three-dimensional images for any patient.

Dr. Reddy inaugurated the machine while claiming that the government is keen to bring NIMS on a par with private corporate hospitals. He said MRI has been set up in the hospital. There will be new buildings for specialities including liver and kidney, the Minister said, adding that there were legal hurdles in the filling up of nursing posts.

In response to allegations that patient-care at M.N.J Cancer Hospital will be hurt, the Minister said the institute is already autonomous and the government does not plan on effecting any changes to its administration. He said there is no reason to apprehend disturbances to patient-care services.