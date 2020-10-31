Minister in a fix over chat screen shots

Gangula Kamalakar. File Photo.

HYDERABAD

31 October 2020 00:00 IST

Kamalakar terms it a conspiracy

Controversy engulfed Minister Gangula Kamalakar after his name was linked to messages of chatting with a married woman that went viral on social media on Friday.

Screen shots of messages sent in the name of the Minister through mobile phone to the woman surfaced in Karimnagar in the morning. By afternoon, the ‘chatting issue’ reports went viral on social media platforms landing the Minister in embarrassment.

When contacted, Mr. Kamalakar said the controversy over his name cropping up in a personal chat with a married woman as a conspiracy. A Telugu TV channel aired breaking news of linking the Minister (without naming him) with the chat.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking to The Hindu about the circulation of screen shots of the video chat and the ‘breaking news’, the Minister brushed it aside saying it was a conspiracy.

“The screen shots of chat were fake and anyone can create fake profiles,” the Minister holding portfolios of Social Welfare along with Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs said over phone. Some persons jealous of ‘my political rise’ could be behind the conspiracy, said Mr. Kamalakar.

As the screen shots of the chat started circulating locally in Karimnagar, speculative reports about the consequences of the ‘chat leakage’ flooded social media. Unconfirmed reports said that Intelligence authorities started inquiring about the issue.

The All India Congress Committee spokesman Dasoju Sravan dared Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to drop Mr. Kamalakar from the Cabinet. He demanded SHE teams of police to initiate criminal action against the Minister.