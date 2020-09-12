Minister happy with RFCL progress

Mansukh Mandaviya appreciates work done during and after the lockdown

Ahead of its expected inauguration in November, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya visited the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. (RFCL) on Saturday to inspect the ongoing work and reviewed the project implementation status with senior officials.

During the review meeting, Chief Executive Officer of RFCL Nirlep Singh Rai briefed the Union Minister about physical progress of various works of the project and said that the project was about 99% complete.

He also informed that the work at the site got stalled during the lockdown period for sometime but had resumed from May 3.

Besides, non-availability of manpower in the plant area had also caused some delay but the management had adopted proactive measures to retain contract workers by providing free meals and accommodation. They were also paid wages during the lockdown period.

Appreciating the work done by RFCL during and after lockdown without risking the lives of workers, Mr. Mandaviya complimented the project management for its efforts to keep the work going even in adverse conditions. He stated that once completed, the RFCL project would reduce the country’s dependence on imported urea, save foreign exchange and create jobs.

The gas-based fertilizer unit with 12.7 lakh tonnes capacity per annum is a joint venture company promoted by National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Limited (EIL), Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL) and Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL). Foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 7, 2016.

A gas pipeline for 360 km was laid between Kakinada and Ramagundam to supply natural gas for fertilizer production in the project. The ₹6,175 crore project is expected to create 1,000 direct and 3,000 indirect employment including suitable jobs to local people.

According to officials, the daily production capacity of the project is 3,850 tonnes of urea and 2,200 tonnes of ammonia.

Asked about employment opportunities to locals, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said during a virtual press conference that skilled jobs would be filled on an all-India selection basis for which locals could compete and unskilled jobs would be filled with competent locals.