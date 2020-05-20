Minister flays Opposition’s stand against farm reforms

HYDERABAD

20 May 2020 22:00 IST

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has faulted the Opposition parties’ criticism of the State government’s comprehensive agricultural policy plans, and the regulated farming proposed as part of it from the coming Vaanakalam crop season, stating that they were opposing it blindly.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, the Minister said the Congress party was criticising the government for its suggestion to farmers not to cultivate maize in Vaanakalam season. He explained that the government has suggested against maize cultivation as its yield during the first crop season would be low compared to Yasangi season. Besides, maize stocks were abundant all over the world and farmers from nearby by and far-off States in the country were approaching the traders here, willing to supply it at ₹1,100 per quintal itself against the support price of ₹1,760.

The government was suggesting redgram as an alternative crop with the assurance of buyback of the entire quantity of produce, the Minister said, adding that farmers were welcoming the reforms as constructive.

Earlier, at a meeting with agricultural scientists, officials and Rythu Bandhu Samithi functionaries the Minister discussed about the new agricultural policy including regulated farming and crop colonies.