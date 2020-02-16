Minister fined for ‘We love KCR’ banner

GHMC’s Enforcement wing has penalised Minister for Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav for a flexi banner on Necklace Road, greeting Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his birthday on Monday. An e-challan was generated in the name of Director, Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management on Saturday, imposing a fine of ₹5,000 on the Minister for tying a flexi with the statement ‘We Love KCR’ on the road.

The action was taken after a Twitter user posted a picture of the flexi along with the complaint he made to GHMC. Despite the fine, netizens questioned the amount of penalty levied on the Minister by EVDM wing, which has been collecting lakhs of rupees in fine from other violators.

EVDM wing has been levying penalties for tying banners and flexis in the city and for dumping construction material on road for some time now. Director, EVDM, Vishwajit Kampati was recently pulled up during the GHMC General Body meeting over the hefty penalties. MIM members pointed out a specific instance where they claimed, a coaching centre received notices for payment of ₹33 lakh in fine for tying flexi banners.