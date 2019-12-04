Minimum bus fare in Hyderabad more than in Chennai, Bengaluru

With the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) increasing bus ticket fares across the State from Tuesday, travelling in Hyderabad could become more expensive compared to cities such as Bengaluru and Chennai.

The State government, in an attempt to deal with the corporation’s losses, including those incurred due to increasing diesel prices, cleared a hike in fare by 20 paise per km as well as a raise in minimum fare.

A glance at the revised fare structure in Hyderabad, and the existing ticket price charged for ordinary buses of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation in Bengaluru and the Metropolitan Transport Corporation in Chennai shows that the minimum fare was ₹5. In Hyderabad, this minimum fare, effective Tuesday, was increased from ₹5 to ₹10.

While the fare remains constant for the second stage in Hyderabad at ₹10, the BMTC in Bengaluru charges ₹10 at the second stage and the MTC in Chennai charges ₹6.

As a passenger passes a larger number of stages, the difference in fares in Hyderabad and Bengaluru in ordinary buses was not much.

Regular bus passengers pointed out that the minimum fare could prove expensive for those having to change buses as part of their commute. Meaning, they would have to pay either ₹10 for City Ordinary or Metro Express, or ₹15 for Metro Deluxe two times. “Paying the minimum fare twice can be expensive for passengers. There are a lot of people who take two to three buses to reach their destinations,” said a commuter.

Transport analysts maintained that while the fare hike was long overdue and in the right direction, they said that passengers on ‘cusp’ stages are likely to face problems.

“Suppose somebody boards a bus at Liberty and has to disembark at AG’s Office. The AG’s office is the third stage, and here is where the fare increases from ₹10 to ₹15. This is a cusp stage. A lot of people will be forced to get down a stop early and walk the rest of the way due to the fare hike,” said V. Sridevi, a regular bus passenger.