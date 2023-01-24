ADVERTISEMENT

Mini-Medaram jatara related works worth ₹3.10 crore completed

January 24, 2023 06:23 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod reviewing the arrangements for the upcoming mini-Medaram jatara at Medaram in Mulugu district on Monday. Photo: Arrangement

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Monday reviewed the arrangements being made for the conduct of the mini-Medaram jatara to be held at Medaram in Mulugu district from February 1 to 4.

The Minister, accompanied by Collector S Krishna Aditya and others, visited the venue of the upcoming mini-Medaram jatara on Monday morning.

Later, she held a review meeting with the officials of various departments at the ITDA camp office in Medaram.

The officials told the Minister that the works related to the mini-jatara worth ₹3.10 crore have been completed.

Stating that around four to five lakh devotees are expected to attend the four-day mini-Medaram jatara, the Minister asked the officials to make elaborate arrangements to ensure supply of adequate drinking water, first aid and other facilities to the devotees.

She further directed the Panchayat Raj and other allied departments to maintain proper sanitation at the bathing ghats around the Jampanna vagu, a tributary of the Godavari, at the altars of the tribal deities Sammakka and Saralamma and the entire jatara site.

Zilla Parishad chairman, Mulugu, K Jagadeesh and Mulugu ASP Sudhir Ramnath Kekan, among others were present.

