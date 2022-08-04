Hyderabad

MIM MLA detained over demolition row

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 04, 2022 00:01 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 00:01 IST

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen legislator Kausar Mohiuddin was detained on Wednesday for protesting at the Rangareddy collectorate over the demolition of a place of worship in Shamshabad.

Mr Mohiuddin, who represents the Karwan assembly constituency, and his supporters raised slogans against Rangareddy Collector over the issue. Saifabad police detained him in the evening

Advertisement
Advertisement

The place of worship in the Green Avenue layout in Shamshabad under the RGIA Police Station limits was demolished by civic authorities in the early hours on Tuesday. Locals claimed that they were not informed of the demolition, and that it happened quickly. Ever since, mild tension has been palpable in the area. Political leaders and leaders attempted to visit the site, but were turned away by police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...