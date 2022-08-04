MIM MLA detained over demolition row

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen legislator Kausar Mohiuddin was detained on Wednesday for protesting at the Rangareddy collectorate over the demolition of a place of worship in Shamshabad.

Mr Mohiuddin, who represents the Karwan assembly constituency, and his supporters raised slogans against Rangareddy Collector over the issue. Saifabad police detained him in the evening

The place of worship in the Green Avenue layout in Shamshabad under the RGIA Police Station limits was demolished by civic authorities in the early hours on Tuesday. Locals claimed that they were not informed of the demolition, and that it happened quickly. Ever since, mild tension has been palpable in the area. Political leaders and leaders attempted to visit the site, but were turned away by police.