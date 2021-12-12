MIM legislator slaps neighbour following tiff

hyderabad

12 December 2021 20:24 IST

Charminar MLA of Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Mumtaz Ahmed Khan allegedly slapped his neighbour on Saturday night following a heated exchange of words in their locality at Charminar Panch Mohalla. Khan’s neighbour Jilani lodged a complaint against the former at Hussaini Alam police station.

“Legal opinion will be sought before registering an FIR against the MLA,” police said.

