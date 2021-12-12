Hyderabad

MIM legislator slaps neighbour following tiff

Staff Reporter hyderabad 12 December 2021 20:24 IST
Updated: 12 December 2021 20:24 IST

Charminar MLA of Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Mumtaz Ahmed Khan allegedly slapped his neighbour on Saturday night following a heated exchange of words in their locality at Charminar Panch Mohalla. Khan’s neighbour Jilani lodged a complaint against the former at Hussaini Alam police station.

“Legal opinion will be sought before registering an FIR against the MLA,” police said.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Hyderabad
crime
Read more...