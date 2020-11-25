MIM fields medicos, five with PG degree

Party contesting from 51 divisions, down by nine from last civic polls

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidates for the upcoming GHMC polls have filed nomination from 51 divisions, nine divisions lesser as compared to the 2016 civic polls.

While the GHMC released a list on Sunday night, updated data on nomination filing by candidates across party lines and independents, was shared with the media on Monday. However, AIMIM functionaries remained tight-lipped on reasons behind the party contesting from 51 divisions as against 60 the last time

While major parties contesting the polls have released list of their candidates, albeit with some delay, the MIM is yet to officially release their list of contesting candidates. When asked for a response, party functionaries remained evasive.

According to data, the party has fielded as many as five post-graduates, 18 undergraduates and 12 graduates. The list also includes doctors, a pharmacist and a woman candidate with alima certification in Arabic.

Data showed that of the five candidates who are post-graduates, three are women — Mahpara contesting from Kurmaguda division, Sameena Yasmeen from Golconda division and Shireen Khatoon from Nawabsahebkunta division. Batha Jabeen, who is the party’s candidate from Vijaynagar Colony, is a qualified pharmacist, and Dr Ayesha Humera, contesting from Tolichowki division, is a Unani doctor.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has fielded candidates in the Old City, and as per a recent statement by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao, his party is hopeful of winning a larger share of seats from here. He also clarified that there is no alliance between the TRS and the AIMIM. In response to this, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said that his party would fight TRS candidates in the civic polls, even as he confirmed that there is no truck between both parties.