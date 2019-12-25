Hyderabad

MIM chief religious leaders to meet CM for NRC, NPR

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, a body of Muslim religious figures, will meet the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday and to submit a representation on the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Indian Citizens and the National Population Register.

The delegation will be accompanied by Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi.

The announcement was made at a public meeting in Mahbubnagar.

The representation is expected to apprise the Chief Minister of the concerns in connection with the NRC CAA and NPR.

