Millets scientist feted

An agricultural scientist with ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research has been honoured with the Annual Seed Scientist award given by the Seedsmen Association here on Monday in recognition of his contributions in the area of sorghum crop breeding.

According to a press release, A.V. Umakanth is leading the research on sweet sorghum and high biomass sorghum for biofuels as principal investigator under the All India Coordinated Research Project on sorghum.

A fellow of leading scientific academies such as Indian Society of Genetics and Plant Breeding and Telangana Academy of Sciences, Dr.Umakanth has more than 125 research articles in his publication basket and has been a reviewer for various international and national journals.