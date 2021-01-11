Hyderabad

Millets scientist feted

Seedsmen Association honouring Indian Institute of Millets Research scientist A.V. Umakanth with Annual Seed Scientist award at an event in Hyderabad on Monday.   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

An agricultural scientist with ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research has been honoured with the Annual Seed Scientist award given by the Seedsmen Association here on Monday in recognition of his contributions in the area of sorghum crop breeding.

According to a press release, A.V. Umakanth is leading the research on sweet sorghum and high biomass sorghum for biofuels as principal investigator under the All India Coordinated Research Project on sorghum.

A fellow of leading scientific academies such as Indian Society of Genetics and Plant Breeding and Telangana Academy of Sciences, Dr.Umakanth has more than 125 research articles in his publication basket and has been a reviewer for various international and national journals.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2021 11:25:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/millets-scientist-feted/article33553106.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY