Millet food festivals in all anganwadis on every second Saturday

The district administration has lined up a series of programmes, including millet food festivals and health screening for children, in all the anganwadi centres across Rajanna Sircilla district to mark the ongoing Poshan Abhiyan (nutrition month).

The month-long campaign will also feature setting up of kitchen/nutri gardens in all the anganwadi centres to effectively combat malnutrition among children.

Collector Anuraag Jayanti held a convergence meeting on Poshan Abhiyan with the officials of various line departments at the Collectorate in Sircilla on Friday.

He asked the officials to complete health screening for as many as 36,000 children enrolled in a total of 587 anganwadi centres all over the district by September 7 for identification, referral and management of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition as per the operational guidelines.

He directed the district health officials to conduct anaemia screening camps for students of all the State-run residential educational institutions, including KGBVs, across the district.

Emphasising the need for raising kitchen/nutri gardens in all the anganwadis, the Collector exhorted the officials to make the elected representatives of the local bodies and all other stakeholders active partners in the endeavour to promote dietary diversity and improve the nutritional status of children.

In the meeting, it was decided that millet food festivals be held in all the anganwadi centres on every second Saturday henceforth.