Huge potential to enhance exports from Telangana: APEDA chairman

April 08, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Issues, opportunities and future strategies to boost exports from Telangana were discussed at the meeting in APEDA regional office in Hyderabad.

Chairman of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) M. Angamuthu has urged exporters in Telangana to increase millet export.

He underscored this need in the backdrop of 2023 having been declared International Year of Millets (IYoM) and Telangana being one of the major millet producing States, according to a release on his interaction with exporters at APEDA’s regional office in Hyderabad. APEDA is a body under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Lauding exporters for their contribution, Mr. Angamuthu said there was a huge potential to increase exports from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Promising them the support of APEDA, he called upon exporters to promote products unique to the region such as Neera, palm fruits, jaggery, honey, GI-tagged products like Banganapalli mango and natural and tribal products.

Exporters of cereals, millets, processed food and fruits participated in the meeting, which saw discussions on issues, opportunities and future strategies to boost exports from Telangana.

Senior officers of APEDA and other stakeholder agencies, including the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, export inspection agency and plant quarantine, were present, the release said.

