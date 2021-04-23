Millers cautioned against reducing paddy weight

Chairman of the Civil Supplies Corporation M. Srinivas Reddy holding a meeting on paddy procurement in Hyderabad on Friday.

23 April 2021 21:16 IST

Chairman of the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation (TSCSC) M. Srinivas Reddy has cautioned millers against reducing the weight of paddy shifted from the procurement centres in the name of chaff, wastage or moisture as the commodity is weighed only after checking the specifications at purchase centres.

He instructed the enforcement officials of the corporation to inquire into the reports of such incidents from Nalgonda district during a review meeting held with procurement, marketing and finance officials. He also appealed to the farming community to bring their produce by following the fair average quality specifications fixed by the Centre.

Mr. Reddy asked the officials to focus on procurement of paddy and shifting of the purchased grain to the mills in the wake of COVID-19 surge. He further asked the officials to take steps to convince labourers (hamalis) to stay back at the place they were located now so that no problem was faced in loading and unloading and did not return to their native places due to increase in coronavirus cases.

Seeking more transparency in the allotment and use of gunny sacks, the corporation chairman asked the officials to complete reconciliation of gunny bags for the last six years and also conduct surprise checks on the quality of old gunny bags at godowns and procurement centres.

On the distribution of free (superfine) rice to private school teachers at 25 kg per family, Mr. Srinivas Reddy said about 7.68 lakh kg of rice had been given to 30,722 private school teachers through 13,748 fair price shops so far.