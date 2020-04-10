Milk van driver booked for spitting in public place

The hawkish eye of a police officer at Hayathnagar check post fell on an involuntary spitting by a youth landing him in trouble on Friday.

It was only two days ago that the State government issued a notification stating that spitting in public places and institutions is banned with immediate effect, as part of efforts to check the spread of COVID-19.

The hapless youth who landed in police net was Md. Abdul Muzed (24), a resident of Almagal Colony, Hayatnagar.

By a strange coincidence, he is a milk van driver, a service categorised as essential and exempt from lockdown restrictions.

Saroornagar Sub-inspector K Sanjeeva Reddy said that around 10.50 a.m. a team conducting vehicle checking near a hotel in Champapet, found Mr. Muzed spitting on the road and the act was photographed.

"Immediately, the accused was taken into custody and a case was registered for violating the norm," he said.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, Special Chief Secretary (Health) A Santhi Kumari said that there was utmost need to impose restrictions on unhealthy practices of people that might potentially lead to the spread of viruses like COVID-19 and several other infections.

She said that spitting in public places posed a serious threat and can lead to spread of such infections.