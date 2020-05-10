Military Engineering Services probationers complete course

The valedictory of second foundation course for Group ‘A’ Officers of the Military Engineering Services (MES) Probationers was held virtually at Dr MCR HRD Institute. The course was attended by 33 MES probationers for 14 weeks.

Devendra Kumar, IDSE, Director General, (Personnel), Ministry of Defence, said that armed forces aspire to adopt latest technology in their infrastructure development. Therefore, use of innovative, cost efficient and rapid construction technique is a must for MES and this demands embracing cutting-edge technology and the probationers have to be ready for adoption of the same, he said.

Mr. Kumar, who was the chief guest, said that the MES has been playing a crucial and professional role in the areas of developing infrastructure and its maintenance for Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, DRDO, Ordnance factories, Coast Guard etc.

B.P. Acharya, DG, Dr. MCR HRD Institute and Special Chief Secretary to Government in his presidential address called upon the MES probationers to work with their counterparts from different wings of their respective organisations in unison.

Chetna Anand, Prateek Kumar Meena and Shubham Saluja bagged the DG’s Shields for best all-round performance, highest aggregate marks in written examinations, and sports champion, respectively. Harpreet Singh, ADG of the institute, and Ayaluri Sridevi, director (IT & e-Learning) and course director, also spoke.