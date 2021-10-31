Mild tremors in parts of Jagtial district

KARIMNAGAR

31 October 2021 21:56 IST

Mild tremors were reportedly felt in some parts of Jagtial district on Sunday evening.

Sources said slight tremors occurred for two to three seconds in a few villages in Kodimial, Beerpur, Jagtial and Metpalli mandals at about 6.49 p.m.

A section of residents of Dammaiahpeta village in Kodimial mandal claimed to have noticed plates and other cooking utensils suddenly falling off the shelves in their houses during the ‘mild tremors’ in the evening. This has prompted them to rush out of their houses as a safety precaution, sources added.

However, this could not be immediately confirmed.