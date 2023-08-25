HamberMenu
Mild tremors felt in parts of Bhadradri Kothagudem district

August 25, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

Mild tremors were felt in some parts of Manuguru and Charla mandals in Bhadradri Kothagudem district in the early hours of Friday.

Tremors were experienced at Shivalingapuram, Seshagirinagar and a few other areas in Manuguru mandal and Mogallapally in Charla mandal, according to sources.

An earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded in the district at 4.43 a.m., according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Sources said that people ran out of their houses after experiencing mild tremors and spent some time in the open.

However, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported from anywhere.

