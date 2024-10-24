Mild tension prevails after newly-built wall near Ambedkar statue is wrecked

Mild tension prevailed near B.R. Ambedkar statue at Lower Tank Bund with police increasing security in the vicinity on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

This came after a group of about 10 to 15 individuals from various associations gathered near the statue on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) night and demolished the newly-constructed wall, built as part of the beautification work being carried out by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Following a complaint by the GHMC, five persons involved in the demolition of the wall were detained and later released, Asif Nagar ACP B Kishan Kumar said.

“There was a miscommunication between the groups. While GHMC was carrying out the beautification work, the groups alleged that it was not communicated to them. The issue was promptly resolved after a meeting,” Central Zone DCP Akshansh Yadav said.

As Dalit groups continued to gather at the spot and stage their protest, the Central Zone police deployed about 30 additional police officials during the day as a preventive measure to curtail any possible law and order issues.