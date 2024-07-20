Mild flutter after two speakers of Mecca Masjid disconnected

There was a mild flutter in the Old City of Hyderabad after outward-facing speakers of the historic Mecca Masjid were allegedly disconnected, prompting local public representatives to intervene. The issue happened on Friday ahead of prayers.

The upkeep of the 17th century Mecca Masjid is under the purview of the Minorities Welfare Department and its associated agency, the Telangana State Waqf Board.

“The Mecca Masjid is an important mosque and heritage building. We have thousands who come to join the Friday prayers. After noticing that the two speakers were disconnected, locals informed MIM [All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen] leaders, who reached the spot and got the speakers connected again,” a local said.

While some locals opined that the movewason account of verbal instruction of the police, which the Superintendent of the mosque complied with, police on the other hand stated that this was not the case.

Speaking to The Hindu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone), Sneha Mehra, said that police did not issue such instructions. “We have nothing to do with the disconnection of the speakers. I urge the public not to believe rumours,” she said.

