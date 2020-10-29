Milad-un-Nabi to be low-key affair

STAFF REPORTER

29 October 2020 23:01 IST

Focus is on philanthropic activities this time

Muslims of the city are gearing up to celebrate Milad-un-Nabi on Friday, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. However, this year, due to the pandemic and recent floods that battered several parts of the city, the celebrations are likely to be a low-key affair.

While funds are raised every year to help those in need, this year many individuals and organisations will be more focused on philanthropic efforts. For instance, FOCUSS and Tanzeem-e-Irshadul Muslimeen will be organising their 11th annual blood donation drive on Friday. These will be at Eidgah Balamrai in Secunderabad and the State Central Library in Afzalgunj.

FOCUSS president Maulana Ahsan bin Mohammed al Hamoomi said that the donated units of blood will be used to help patients diagnosed with thalassemia, or those who find themselves in medical emergencies. The Chishti Foundation in Hyderabad will organise its sixth blood donation camp at GMK Garden in Moti Darwaza, Golconda.

While there will be no procession as such, those who wish to celebrate have been asked by Sunni United Forum, an umbrella body or religious organisations, to move on two-wheelers, and in an orderly fashion, without inconveniencing others and by following the law.

Meanwhile, the United Muslim Forum, on Thursday issued a press release in which they accused France of indulging in ‘Islamophobia’. It also condemned the discourse on Prophet Muhammad. The Forum has requested Muslims to register their protest and send emails to the French Embassy. It also stated that it is requesting mosques in the city to touch upon this subject.