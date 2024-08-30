ADVERTISEMENT

Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad on September 19

Updated - August 30, 2024 03:19 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 03:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of a procession on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The organising committee of Milad-un-Nabi in Hyderabad has agreed to hold the annual procession of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday on September 19 so that the procession does not clash with the Ganesh Immersion procession.

This decision follows an appeal by the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the review meeting on Milad-un-Nabi arrangements at the State Secretariat. The Chief Minister and the Ministers suggested to the members of the Milad Committee to consider the possibility of postponing the Milad-un-Nabi procession, according to a media release.

Milad-un-Nabi procession and Ganesh immersion celebration within days of each other

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Sridhar Babu, Adviser to Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi have been entrusted with the responsibility of discussing the issue with the Milad Committee. After a separate meeting, the members of the committee responded positively to the government’s request to postpone the procession.

The representatives of the Milad-un-Nabi Committee agreed to organise Prophet Muhammad birthday celebrations on a grand scale on September 16, and the procession on September 19.

The members of the Milad-un-Nabi Committee said that the 1499th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad will be held on September 16 and requested the CM to permit them to organise year-long celebrations of the Prophet’s 1500th birthday next year. The Chief Minister reportedly said that the government will give permissions as per the rules.

The CM directed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to look into the matter and make appropriate arrangements. Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Sridhar Babu, DGP Jitender and others participated in the meeting.

