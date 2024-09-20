Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in Hyderabad conclude peacefully

The Milad-un-Nabi celebrations began in earnest on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) night and continued through the day as Muslims brought out the Milad procession, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. The event, which was postponed by the community, concluded peacefully in Hyderabad on Thursday (September 19, 2024). The procession, which saw thousands of Muslims participate, passed through various parts of the city with men waving flags of various hues.

Security measures were in place throughout the procession, with police personnel deployed in large numbers to maintain law and order. The city’s traffic was also managed efficiently to minimise disruptions. As the processions across the city found their way through the bustling streets, the commuters and pedestrians witnessed the spectacle of songs, chants and devotion. The air was thick with the aroma of incense, and the vehicles carrying the processions were adorned with banners and flags.

Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand said that half the city police force, about 10,000 of them, were on ground to ensure a peaceful procession and celebrations. “Barring a few minor incidents of scuffles among the community members, no major incident was reported anywhere in the city,” said the police chief.

He added that even while the vehicles were returning from Ganesh immersion on Wednesday night, movement of Milad procession started from all over the city. “A lot of precautions were taken to maintain peace between the two groups. Overall, about a hundred processions were carried out across the city. About 10 major ones converged at Charminar, which was our key focus area,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rachakonda Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu praised the peaceful conduct of the event and commended the efforts of the police and the community in ensuring a harmonious atmosphere. He highlighted the significance of both religious groups celebrating their respective festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi and Milad-Un-Nabi, peacefully. “It is a testament to the spirit of Hyderabad that two major religious festivals can be celebrated so harmoniously,” said the commissioner Babu. A total of 32 processions were carried out in Rachakonda Commissionerate limits.

