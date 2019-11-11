Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with religious fervour

Members of the Muslim community organised religious processions in connection with Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, at various places across the integrated old district on Sunday.
The rallies passed off peacefully and scores of Muslims observed fasting and offered prayers at mosques.
A large posse of police personnel was deployed to maintain security.
Commissioner of Police Kartikeya supervised the law and order situation by going round sensitive areas in the city.
Additional DCP M. Sreedhar Reddy (law and order), Additional DCP (Admin) T. Usha Vishwanath, ACP G. Srinivas Kumar and Prabhakar Rao, ACP (traffic) accompanied him.
