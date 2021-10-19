Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with fervour across city

Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, was celebrated on Tuesday with processions, and sermons, and a feeling of religiosity. Tuesday corresponded to the 12th day of the month of Rabi al Awaal of the Islamic calendar.

The young and old joined in one of the oldest and biggest Milad processions in the city, organised by the Sunni United Forum of India (SUFI), a gathering of faith leaders cutting across organisations. A large number of people took part in the procession carrying flags, standards and buntings which bore religious inscriptions and symbols. The procession began from Charminar and ended at Moghalpura.

Smaller processions were witnessed in other parts of the city as well, in areas such as Banjara Hills, Masab Tank, and Ameerpet.

While lectures were organised in several mosques, much larger gatherings were seen late on Monday night with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen-organised Jalsa Rahmatullil Aalameen where a galaxy of religious scholars and faith leaders spoke. The other important public meeting was organised by the Majlis-e-Tameer-e-Millat, a socio-religious organisation, on Tuesday which was founded decades ago by Syed Khaleelullah Hussaini.

Philanthropic activity, including a blood donation drive, was organised at the Asafiya Library.