Migrants turn restive in Godavarikhani

Migrant labourers took to the streets in Godavarikhani coal belt by staging road blockade on the Rajiv Rahadari on Sunday, demanding that the State government send them back to their native villages by arranging transportation facilities.

Several hundreds of migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and other States were working in the NTPC Telangana project. The NTPC management provided them with necessary essential commodities and financial assistance to support them during the lockdown period and distributed masks and educated them about the social distancing norms while discharging their duties.

Following the news about the Union government deciding to allow the migrant labourers to return back to their native villages, the labourers turned restive and submitted a petition to the police at NTPC police station to make arrangements for their transportation to their native States on Saturday. When there was no response from the police, they took to streets and staged a dharna and rasta roko on the busy Rajiv Rahadari.

On learning about the incident, Ramagundam legislator Korukanti Chander rushed to the spot and pacified the agitating labourers. He assured them that they would be sent back within two days by taking up the matter with the State government and the NTPC management. Following an assurance, the migrant labourers called off their agitation.

In the meantime, the shifting of the migrant labourers from the NTPC Ramagundam would definitely have an impact on the execution of the Telangana super thermal power project (2 x 800 MW) as per the scheduled time of commissioning of the power station. Besides, the migrant labourers working in the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) may also turn restive and demand the management to send them back to their native villages, the sources said.