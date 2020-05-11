Hyderabad

Migrants returning to State under scanner as cases spike

A group of migrant workers getting onto a truck at Medchal crossroads to travel to their native place.   | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Village-level health staff asked to keep tabs on the returnees

Visibly worried at the sudden spike in COVID-19 positive cases which saw a single day increase of 79 on Monday alone, the State Government is closely watching the influx of migrants to Telangana, from other places apart from zeroing on the secondary contacts of the positive cases in twin cities.

Not taking any chances, health department officials have directed the para medical staff at the village level to keep a tab on the migrants returning to villages and towns. “Instructions have been issued to village level staff that the migrants coming back from other States are strictly home-quarantined for 14 days,” a senior official told The Hindu. Five migrants back in Telangana tested positive, forcing officials to keep tabs on movement of such returnees.

Alarm bells have already started ringing among health officials at the sudden rise in the cases in twin cities as well among migrant workers. Official sources said all secondary contacts of the 79 COVID-positive cases from GHMC limits would be taken for further tests. “Certain pockets of the city are witnessing spike in cases and our attention now will be to cap further spread,” an official monitoring the cases remarked. What is causing concern is the spread of cases from a single source.

Panel to declare deaths

Meanwhile, officials maintained that the government is adopting a very cautious approach while announcing COVID-19 deaths. “There is criticism that deaths are not being announced immediately,” said an official pointing out that a team of doctors comprising a pulmonologist, cardiologist, general physician and superintendent of Gandhi General Hospital studied each death case.

“Once a patient dies in COVID-designated hospital, the team of doctors hold consultations with those who treated the patient. The case sheet along with further interaction with the bereaved family members with past medical records is done to arrive at a firm conclusion on the exact cause of death,” the official said. This is leading to delay in announcement but last rites of the patient is conducted the same day as per COVID-19 protocol, sources said.

