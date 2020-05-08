Migrants from Bihar return to workplaces

Telangana received the first group of migrant labour in the reverse direction from and Bihar when a 'shramik special', which had taken off here with more than 1,000 passengers a few days ago, returned with about 220 labourers from Khazaria to the Lingampalli station around 1.30 p.m. on Friday.

What makes it interesting is that all the passengers hail from Bihar and are actually returning to their workplaces across the districts and not just in the twin cities. Earlier, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had stated that the railways can bring back stranded labour from the northern states instead of running empty rakes in the return direction.

The government has been paying for the movement of the special trains from here and and this return trip fare too was borne by it, according to senior railway officials. The workers were registered by the Bihar government there, checked and put into the train. As soon as they landed here, officials thermal-screened them with the help of medical personnel.

“All these workers had gone to their native places for ‘Holi’ and got stranded there. The government had arranged buses for them to be taken to their places of work, including Jagityal, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Khajaguda, Mancherial, Nalgonda, Siddipet and Peddapalli,” they said. But, it was not clear if they had to follow the 14-day quarantine in their homes or in identified institutions.

The SCR, in association with TS and AP governments, ran seven migrant labour special trains between Thursday midnight and Friday morning. These include two from Lingampally towards Varanasi and Gonda in UP, two more from Ghatkesar onward to Jabalpur and Rewa in MP and another from Aurangabad in Maharasthra to Misrod in MP.

From the AP side, two trains were pressed into service, one from Kurnool towards Barabanki in UP and the from Rayanapadu to Nakhbir in Maharashtra.