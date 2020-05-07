Migrant workers continue to register to go home

Migrant workers continued to pour into Hitex and other centres on Wednesday so as to register themselves with the police, hoping to return to their States.

As was seen a day before, most of these migrant workers hail from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha and have been either working as daily-wage earners, cooks in restaurants, security guards, besides other vocations.

Several workers arrived early in the morning to beat the long queues.

Vinod Saha, a migrant worker from Cuttack in Odisha, who has been working in a restaurant for nearly two years, said that he arrived at the gate around 4.30 a.m. while Vijay Jana from Midnapore, showing his ‘Movement Pass for Railway Station’ said that he arrived around 4 a.m. Some of the migrant workers said that they are confused with the procedures and are expecting to be informed when the Shramik trains would leave for their home States and from which station.

Scores of others converged at Sandhya Convention Centre in Gachibowli. Occasionally, migrant workers were breaching social distancing norms after which police intervened and ensured that there was space between them.

Much like Tuesday, police organised registrations at the Jubilee Hills Metro Station where a number of migrant workers gathered.