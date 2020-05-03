Though quite a number of stranded migrant workers managed to leave for their native places in other States in private vehicles in the last two days, scores of hapless migrant labourers continue to face obstacles in returning to their villages in Andhra Pradesh.

Release of fresh guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) pertaining to inter-State movement of migrant workers stranded on account of coronavirus lockdown notwithstanding, many stranded migrant workers are still finding it difficult to go to their native villages in adjoining State due to multiple factors.

A large group of around 150 migrant labourers including their family members got holed up along the inter-State border with Andhra Pradesh after reaching the border checkpoint in Aswaraopeta mandal against all odds on Sunday afternoon. “We reached the Telangana-AP border in private vehicles after obtaining permission from the local authorities in Karepalli mandal to travel to our villages in AP this afternoon,” said a migrant worker.

The officials on the other side of the inter-State border in AP’s Jeelugumilli mandal refused entry to us citing lack of orders from their higher-ups, he alleged, deploring that they got stuck virtually on the roadside with their family members in between the two States.

Lack of bus facility and effective coordination between the authorities of both the States left us languish on the roadside, rued another stranded migrant labourer.

The matter has been communicated to the officials of Jeelugumilli mandal of AP with a request to allow the stranded migrant workers to proceed to their native villages, said a police officer at the border checkpoint in Aswaraopet mandal.

We have provided food and water to the labourers and are trying to help them reach their native places in compliance with the MHA guidelines, the officer told The Hindu when contacted.