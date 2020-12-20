MIDHANI’s mid-career training programme

HYDERABAD

20 December 2020 22:25 IST

MIDHANI’s training and development department conducted two weeks’ mid-career training programme from December 7-19, including two days of preventive vigilance module.

Core competencies

The overall structure of this programme was designed to ensure management executives participating build their core competencies, enhance their skills and area of expertise to utilise the same for organisational development.

MoD, CVC directives

Organised as per the directives of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), the participants of the programme were trained by various internal and external faculties and subject matter experts on topics related to self development, team development and organisational development.

Advertising

Advertising